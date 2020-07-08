× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Bruce Allen Kidder, 71, of Missoula passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at home, of natural causes.

He was born Dec. 25, 1948 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to Dan and Helen Kidder. He graduated from Hellgate High school in 1968. He worked many years selling car and truck parts.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew. Bruce is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Kim Kidder, son Kevin (Denise) Kidder, two granddaughters, Lillie and Izzy and a great-grandson Emmerson, sister Danielle (Tom) Aman of Aberdeen, South Dakota; as well as five nephews and two nieces.

A military service will be held July 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Western Montana State Veteran's Cemetery.

