Bruce D. McCullough, PhD

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania — Bruce D. McCullough, Ph.D., professor at Drexel University, husband, father and friend, died on Sept. 21, 2020, of complications from cancer. Bruce was born on Sept. 19, 1959 in Washington, DC, to Jim and Lex McCullough, and was raised in the nation’s capital until age 11. In 1971, he and his five siblings relocated to Missoula, the state where his mother’s grandfather had homesteaded in the late 19th century. Bruce loved the Big Sky Country and enjoyed hiking and camping in the wilderness areas of western Montana. He graduated from Loyola High School in 1977.
That fall he returned to Washington, DC, entering Georgetown University as an undergraduate in economics. It was at Georgetown that he developed his love for mathematics and statistical analysis, a love that would shape the rest of his professional career. In the summers during his undergraduate years, he remained in DC to work at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. He graduated from Georgetown in 1981 with an A.B. in economics with distinction and stayed for two years thereafter doing statistical and economic analysis with Golembe & Associates.
Bruce’s undergraduate and early work experience led him to post-graduate studies at the University of Texas, where he earned a Ph.D. in Economics and was recognized as a University Fellow and a member of Phi Kappa Phi. During these years, he also worked for KPMG on assignment in Kyrgyzstan in the former Soviet Union, spending two summers in Moscow. Upon receiving his doctoral degree, he accepted a faculty position in the Economics Department at Fordham University, where he taught with distinction for five years. At Fordham he was known for his devotion to his students, a quality they returned in kind.
After Fordham, Bruce returned to DC, where he worked as Senior Economist at the Federal Communications Commission for five years. At the FCC, Bruce received special commendation for his critical work in preparing the country for the Y2K transition in 2000. While at the FCC, Bruce also met Renee, who became the love of his life. They married in Washington in 1997.
Bruce and Renee relocated to the Philadelphia area in 2001, where Bruce returned to academia, accepting a faculty position as a professor of decision sciences in 2001, where he was tenured in 2003. Bruce and Renee raised five children.
Bruce’s professional work, no less than his life, focused on the importance of accuracy and clarity. Early in his academic career, he was one of the first to expose the hidden computational flaws of Excel, publishing numerous papers on this topic. He served as editor and referee for dozens of academic reviews and publications and pushed his academic colleagues to adopt a new and more rigorous standard for the integrity and replicability of economic studies. In 2013 he had an article written about his standard in the Wall Street Journal. In this respect, the professional academic world will be forever touched by his work.
Bruce published a book in 2006 (Fundamentals of Predictive Analytics with JMP) and finished a second book just before his death. His more recent work focused on applying standards of statistical analysis to current-day issues of business and supply-chain management, social media and internet retail.
He initiated the idea for and built Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business master's in business analytics program back in 2010. That program has gone on to become a top 20 program across the country.
Bruce was never afraid of an argument and always prepared to fight for his beliefs. For his family, colleagues, students and friends, he was a touchstone of integrity and clarity in a time of social confusion.
Bruce moved his family to Glenside in 2012. In 2014 he won the neighborhood Poker championship. Bruce was a devoted Roman Catholic, and a member of St. Luke’s Parish. Mathew 7:13-13 was his favorite Bible verse, and he often encouraged his children to “choose the narrow gate.” He diligently cared for his family.
In lieu of flowers, please considering donating to the Discalced Carmelites of Mary Immaculate and St. Mary Magdalen, located on 26 Harmony School Road Flemington, NJ 08822.
