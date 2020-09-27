Bruce D. McCullough, PhD

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania — Bruce D. McCullough, Ph.D., professor at Drexel University, husband, father and friend, died on Sept. 21, 2020, of complications from cancer. Bruce was born on Sept. 19, 1959 in Washington, DC, to Jim and Lex McCullough, and was raised in the nation’s capital until age 11. In 1971, he and his five siblings relocated to Missoula, the state where his mother’s grandfather had homesteaded in the late 19th century. Bruce loved the Big Sky Country and enjoyed hiking and camping in the wilderness areas of western Montana. He graduated from Loyola High School in 1977.

That fall he returned to Washington, DC, entering Georgetown University as an undergraduate in economics. It was at Georgetown that he developed his love for mathematics and statistical analysis, a love that would shape the rest of his professional career. In the summers during his undergraduate years, he remained in DC to work at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. He graduated from Georgetown in 1981 with an A.B. in economics with distinction and stayed for two years thereafter doing statistical and economic analysis with Golembe & Associates.