HAMILTON — Bruce James White, 81, passed away at The Hamilton Assisted Living, on Dec. 21, 2020, having suffered the ravages of Parkinson’s Disease for several years. Bruce was born Jan. 4, 1939, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, the son of Harold and Stella (Clopton) White. He was raised on the White ranch northwest of Victor, and attended Victor Schools, graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1957.
Bruce studied mechanical engineering at Montana State College, Bozeman, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1961. He spent the next 49 years working in airplane engine and aerospace design, as well as some time employed in the field of nuclear energy. From 1961-1966, he worked for Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut; 1966-1974, Garrett AirResearch, Phoenix, Arizona; and 1974-1976, Sundstrand, Rockford, Illinois. At the latter, he was part of the development group for the space shuttle power unit. Following those positions Bruce decided to job shop, taking him to varied positions for the next 12 or so years: U.S. Department of Energy, Hanford Site, Richland, Washington; General Electric, NASA Ames, Sunnyvale, California; Tiernay, Phoenix; Boeing Aircraft, Seattle, Washington; and Evergreen International Aviation, McMinnville, Oregon. The following 20 years were dedicated to GE, in airplane engine design, with the final 10 of those at a subcontractor of GE, Belcan, Lynn, Massachusetts. He retired in March 2010.
In the late 1960s, Bruce earned a master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, at the Hartford, Connecticut, campus. Many summers, he devoted his vacation time to helping with haying and ranch work on the White ranch. He was fond of animals, and especially dogs. Bruce was highly interested in Formula One Auto Racing and attended several grand prix races. He enjoyed travel to England, Scotland, France and Switzerland. While living on the East Coast, he liked sailing with friends and attending the Newport Jazz Festival. Although not a musician, Bruce followed and appreciated a very wide range of music genres.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, grandniece Hannah McCullough, and brother-in-law, Fred Hosko. He is survived by sisters Pat White and Joann Hosko (Richard Babcock), Hamilton; niece Karen Damm McCullough (Christopher) and grandnephew John McCullough, Zimmerman, Minnesota.
Probably no one wants to leave one’s home near life’s end, but if one must, The Hamilton would be the best place to live. They are especially thanked for providing personalized care and a homelike atmosphere. Thank you, also, to Marcus Daly Hospice. No services are planned at this time. Daly-Leach Chapel is in charge of arrangements.