HAMILTON — Bruce James White, 81, passed away at The Hamilton Assisted Living, on Dec. 21, 2020, having suffered the ravages of Parkinson’s Disease for several years. Bruce was born Jan. 4, 1939, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, the son of Harold and Stella (Clopton) White. He was raised on the White ranch northwest of Victor, and attended Victor Schools, graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1957.

Bruce studied mechanical engineering at Montana State College, Bozeman, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1961. He spent the next 49 years working in airplane engine and aerospace design, as well as some time employed in the field of nuclear energy. From 1961-1966, he worked for Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut; 1966-1974, Garrett AirResearch, Phoenix, Arizona; and 1974-1976, Sundstrand, Rockford, Illinois. At the latter, he was part of the development group for the space shuttle power unit. Following those positions Bruce decided to job shop, taking him to varied positions for the next 12 or so years: U.S. Department of Energy, Hanford Site, Richland, Washington; General Electric, NASA Ames, Sunnyvale, California; Tiernay, Phoenix; Boeing Aircraft, Seattle, Washington; and Evergreen International Aviation, McMinnville, Oregon. The following 20 years were dedicated to GE, in airplane engine design, with the final 10 of those at a subcontractor of GE, Belcan, Lynn, Massachusetts. He retired in March 2010.