MISSOULA — Bruce Lynn Smalley, 71, of Missoula, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
He was born June 8, 1947, to Ted and Wanda Smalley. He grew up in the Orchard Homes Neighborhood; loving the outdoors, hiking, skiing, hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. In 1964, he took a bus to the World Fair in New York City with his piano teacher, friends and brother Mike. After graduating Sentinel High School in 1965, he completed aircraft mechanic school in Helena while working summers for the Forest Service and BNSF Railroad.
Bruce met Sue Wyckman, the love of his life, and they married Oct. 25, 1969. Bruce later accepted Jesus as his Savior at a Lowell Lundstrom Crusade in Missoula.
Bruce and Sue moved to Bellevue, Washington, where he worked on 747s for Boeing. Within a couple years, they moved back to Missoula where he worked for Montana Power Company until he retired.
Bruce and Sue built a house in the Target Range area where they raised their family and made many friends in their church and community. They enjoyed a good game of pinochle with friends and a life of family get togethers at the grandparent's houses.
The Smalley Family loved to go camping, hunting and huckleberry picking. Bruce loved driving his family to Sleeping Child or Lolo Hot Springs any evening of the week. Bruce had a close relationship with Horse Power — especially involving old cars and trucks, motorcycles, ATVs and most importantly — snowmobiles. He worked on the Snowgoer’s Lolo Warming Hut. (If you snowmobile — join the Missoula Snowgoers in honor of Bruce.) Sue and family accompanied him in his motorsport’s adventures much of the time.
Bruce is preceded in death by his wife Susan, and parents, Ted and Wanda Smalley. He is survived by his brother Michael (Kathy) Smalley, sister Cheri (Brad) Miller, daughter Karla (Ron) Price, son Brad (Heidi) Smalley, son Shawn (Aleta) Smalley, and fifteen grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. at Lolo Community Church. Condolence and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.