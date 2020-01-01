POLSON — Polson lost one of its best sons, brother and friend. Bryan Glen Burland was born on December 26, 1956 in Polson and went to the greatest show in the heavens on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Music was his addiction! Norton Buffalo was The Man!!! Bryan “NormanBison” Burland we’ll miss you! Blow for it Mr. B.
He is survived by his children, Alex of Missoula and Heather of Dallas, Texas; his brothers, Alan of Ronan and Tom of Pablo and sisters, Diane of Hungry Horse and Wendy of St. Ignatius.
A celebration of life for Bryan will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at the Polson VFW. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.