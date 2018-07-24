Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MISSOULA — Bryan Korzeniewski, 39, passed away unexpectedly in his home on July 19, 2018. Bryan had a tremendous passion for cooking, music, the outdoors and his soul mate, Stacy McGill. A Celebration of Life Ceremony is being planned and details will follow in the full obituary. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

