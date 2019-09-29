MALTA — Bryan Lee Hurt, 75, carpenter and butcher, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Phillips County Hospital. Celebration of life will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Kirkwood Memorial Chapel in Malta with full Military Honors.
Bryan was born July 28, 1944, in Oakland, California, to Lee and Johnnie Hurt. Bryan enlisted in the Army in 1963 and he was stationed overseas. He was honorably discharged in 1966.
Throughout his life Bryan was an excellent carpenter, jokester, outdoorsman, and a jack of all trades. While in the Carpenters Union he helped build numerous businesses across Montana. There are too many to list all of his accomplishments. He retired from the Union in 1966.
During retirement Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, remodeling, wood projects, and carpentry projects. He enjoyed doing all of this with Daisy, his wife of 22 years. Bryan had several loves of his life, one being his dog Babie — she was his companion. Babie went everywhere with him. Another of his loves was his garden vegetables, the tomatoes being his most favorite.
In 2007, Bryan decided retirement wasn’t for him anymore and went to work for Robert and Betty Plouffe at Pay N Save in Saco, where he was a butcher until his health wouldn’t allow him anymore in 2019. He always enjoyed when Don and Nellie Plouffe would send him home with baked goods and garden vegetables.
Bryan is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Johnnie Hurt, sister Bonnie Bush-Gough, and daughter Kellie Hurt-Snell.
Bryan will be greatly missed by all that he leaves behind including numerous friends and family, including best friend Roger Tout. The two together hunted and caused mischief. But whenever Bryan needed anything he always knew Roger and his wife Diane were always a phone call away.
Bryan leaves behind his spouse Daisy of Malta, a daughter Tracy (Nick) Butler of Malta, a son Justin (Kara) Snell of Havre, Bryan's only nephew Kurt (Heidi) Bush of Plattmouth, Nebraska, granddaughters: Ashley Hurt, Rebekah Butler, Aries Snell, IIyanna Snell, and Khaos Snell; grandsons: Casey (Hilary) Snell, and Meiko Fox; and great-granddaughter Kellie Rose Snell.
Bryan will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
