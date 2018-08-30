MISSOULA — Bryan W. Korzeniewski, 39, of Missoula, formerly of Seneca Falls, New York, passed away, unexpectedly, on July 19, 2018, at his residence.
Bryan was born in Auburn, New York, on Jan. 7, 1979, the son of L. Peter and Loretta Barry Korzeniewski. He graduated from Mynderse Academy, Seneca Falls and later earned his associate's degree. Bryan had been residing in Missoula for 17 years. He was a cook at the Ranch Club in Missoula. Bryan had a passion for cooking, music, rafting, camping and hiking. What he loved most in life was spending the last 14 years with his fiancée, Stacy, visiting Glacier National Park and enjoying their beautiful home in Missoula.
He was preceded by his father, L. Peter Korzeniewski.
He is survived by his fiancée, Stacy McGill of Missoula; his mother, Loretta Barry Korzeniewski of Seneca Falls, New York.; three brothers, Peter (Kate) Korzeniewski of Camillus, New York, Robert (Vicki) Korzeniewski of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kevin (Jolene) Korzeniewski of Seneca Falls, New York; nieces and nephews, Abbie, Ryan, Ben, Caitlyn, Will, and Chelsea Korzeniewski; as well as several aunts and uncles.
All are welcomed to attend Bryan’s Celebration of Life at Silver Park Pavilion at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Missoula.
Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.