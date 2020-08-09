MISSOULA — Bryce Patrick Brugh-Whalen, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was 27 years old, born on July 18, 1992. Bryce had a sparkle in his eye, a great smile, and a zest for life from an early age that continued throughout his life.
Bryce was intelligent, spirited, and endlessly curious. Given these qualities, he accomplished and experienced so much in his 27 years of life. Bryce graduated from Western Washington University in Bellingham with a triple major in Philosophy, Political Science, Economics, and a minor in Chemistry. While at Western he also studied and became fluent in Chinese and Spanish.
Bryce loved the outdoors and was a talented freestyle skier, a strong swimmer, mountain biker, and motorcyclist, and a fantastic cook. He cherished the time he spent climbing and skiing with his brother Taylor in the North Cascades, Missions, Bitterroots, and beyond. He always said “Yes!” to anything and everything, whether it was the next adventure, being the first to drop off a cliff, or being a compassionate and supportive ear.
Bryce enjoyed working with young people. He was a Special Olympics coach while at Hellgate High, and later a skiing instructor at Mount Baker where he was able to share his love of skiing with others.
After college, Bryce set out on adventures which took him to all corners of the U.S. as well as to Brazil, Spain, and Columbia. Bryce enjoyed traveling and working as a corporate marketing tour manager for community events throughout the country, including the hot air balloon festival in Santa Fe, New Mexico and a national music tour across the U.S. He had dreams of teaching English to school children in Spain and China but his time here was cut short.
Bryce was a wonderful son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He is interwoven in the lives of the many who knew him and he will be carried forward, loved, honored, and missed forever.
Bryce is survived by his mother Heidi Brugh, his father William Whalen, his brother Taylor Brugh (Rachel Wagner Brugh), and a large extended family in Chicago, Seattle, Colorado, and California.
Cremation has taken place. In light of COVID-19, no service is scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later time, to be announced.
