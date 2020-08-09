× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Bryce Patrick Brugh-Whalen, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was 27 years old, born on July 18, 1992. Bryce had a sparkle in his eye, a great smile, and a zest for life from an early age that continued throughout his life.

Bryce was intelligent, spirited, and endlessly curious. Given these qualities, he accomplished and experienced so much in his 27 years of life. Bryce graduated from Western Washington University in Bellingham with a triple major in Philosophy, Political Science, Economics, and a minor in Chemistry. While at Western he also studied and became fluent in Chinese and Spanish.

Bryce loved the outdoors and was a talented freestyle skier, a strong swimmer, mountain biker, and motorcyclist, and a fantastic cook. He cherished the time he spent climbing and skiing with his brother Taylor in the North Cascades, Missions, Bitterroots, and beyond. He always said “Yes!” to anything and everything, whether it was the next adventure, being the first to drop off a cliff, or being a compassionate and supportive ear.

Bryce enjoyed working with young people. He was a Special Olympics coach while at Hellgate High, and later a skiing instructor at Mount Baker where he was able to share his love of skiing with others.