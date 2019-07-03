{{featured_button_text}}
MISSOULA — Bryon Grenfell passed away June 28. Bryon could be a difficult man to deal with at times, but he was a good man. He will be missed. Services will be held at Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. Condolences can be left for the family at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

