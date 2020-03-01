PIPESTONE — Bryon Lee Wieder, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 24, 2020.
Bryon was born Aug. 12, 1958 to Robert and Leone Wieder at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He was the fourth of nine kids. They were raised on the family ranch in Potomac until 1969 when they moved to New Mexico for a short period of time. At the end of 1969 they returned to Bonner. Bryon attended Bonner school, and a short while at Sentinel High School in Missoula. Until one day he told his dad he didn’t want to go to school anymore. His dad told him he had to get a job, so that is exactly what he did and his hard work ethic stayed with him his entire life.
He became a dad to Jamie, March 10, 1981 while living in Arlee around the rest of his family and a few years later he moved to Seeley Lake.
In 1985 he was working as a wrangler for Cabin Creek Outfitters. While in the mountains doing what he loved most, he met the love of his life, a camp cook named Roxeen. They were married Jan. 16, 1987. They both shared a love for the outdoors and horses.
On April 4, 1989 they welcomed their daughter, Breanne, and on March 24, 1994 their son, Nathan. They owned a fencing and landscaping business, one that Bryon is still very well known for to this day.
In the beginning of 2001, they relocated to Helena. There Bryon was very active with his kids and the 4-H program. They raised show lambs, that took top of their class. He always took great pride in his kids’ and grandkids’ endeavors.
In 2007, he wanted to better himself as a provider for his family, so he started his current occupation as a truck driver.
He loved hunting, camping, fishing and leatherwork; all things he shared with his family. He never met a stranger that he couldn’t have a conversation with. Through his life he made countless life long friends. He never turned down an opportunity to talk politics, and he wasn’t scared to tell you how he felt. He had a soft spot for kids, and even though he seemed as a giant to many of them with his deep booming voice and big black cowboy hat, they were often drawn to him. He found humor in them just being kids. He loved teaching his kids and grandkids everything about horses that he learned from his dad. His life experiences led him to be a jack of all trades. He could do everything from fixing cars, to building houses, and breaking horses, but still soft enough to care for a newborn lamb.
His love for the outdoors and raising animals has been instilled in his children and grandchildren. Many family vacations were spent in the mountains on horeseback. Every year he looked forward to the time off he took, so he could spend it away from it all with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert; sister, Cindy; and grandson, Drake.
He is survived by his wife, Roxeen of Helena; daughters, Jamie (Jack) Sievers of Arlee and Breanne Wieder of Billings; son, Nathan Wieder of Helena; grandkids, Brylee, Brayden, Emma Maylee, Colt and Ryle; his mother, Leone Wieder of Missoula; brothers and sisters, Artha (Jody) Malatare, Russ (Julie) Wieder, both of Arlee, Debra (Gary) Lucht, and Sharon Wieder of Missoula, Lola (Dan) Skillman of Helena, Bradly Wieder of Charlo, and Melody (Ivan) Thompson of Lewiston, Idaho. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a memorial potluck service, Friday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at the Arlee Brown Building, and another memorial this summer at his favorite spot in the mountains to spread his ashes.
There will be a third memorial this spring in Helena for family, friends, and co-workers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Bryon’s behalf to the Montana VA Voluntary Service. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 167, Fort Harrison, MT 59636.
