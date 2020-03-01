Bryon Lee Wieder

He loved hunting, camping, fishing and leatherwork; all things he shared with his family. He never met a stranger that he couldn’t have a conversation with. Through his life he made countless life long friends. He never turned down an opportunity to talk politics, and he wasn’t scared to tell you how he felt. He had a soft spot for kids, and even though he seemed as a giant to many of them with his deep booming voice and big black cowboy hat, they were often drawn to him. He found humor in them just being kids. He loved teaching his kids and grandkids everything about horses that he learned from his dad. His life experiences led him to be a jack of all trades. He could do everything from fixing cars, to building houses, and breaking horses, but still soft enough to care for a newborn lamb.