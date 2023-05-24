Bud Taylor

Victor - Bud Taylor, 80, of Victor, MT passed away at Community Hospital in Missoula on May 13 , 2023 from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Bud was born on May 31, 1942 to Oleta and Burl B. Taylor in Sebastopol, CA. He grew up in Petaluma, CA and graduated from Petaluma Senior High. During high school, Bud and his younger brother Don worked on a dairy farm; riding their bikes to and from work until Bud was old enough to drive. Bud and Don were best friends who spent their free time hunting and fishing in the countryside. Bud loved his dog King, his horse Blaze and working on his blue 1957 Chevy which was the fastest car in town.

Bud married Meg on March 23, 1974 and on November 20, 1975 adopted her three sons; which he always loved and considered as his own. Bud and Meg were married for 49 years.

Bud worked for the Northern pacific Railroad before joining the Airforce. While in the Airforce, Bud was assigned to a SAC base as a flight line mechanic at Vandenberg AFB in Lompoc, CA. Bud was a honorably discharged disabled veteran. Bud was a master mechanic who always helped friends and family with their cars and boats. Bud last worked at Bud's Marine: which he owned and operated with Meg, in Callville Bay, on Lake Mead in Nevada. Soon after retirement, Bud and Meg moved to Montana enjoying what they loved.

Bud loved fishing the Bitterroot River; hunting in the West Fork; reading Western Heritage and mysteries; and enjoying playing golf.

Bud was a lifetime member of the Rock Mountain Elks Foundation and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Elks and Eagles.

Bud was preceded in death by his Father Burl, Mother Oleta, and Granddaughter Amanda Taylor of Ball. LA

Surviving members of the family include: Meg Taylor, wife of 49 years. Don Taylor brother (Lauren) Kenwood, CA, Robert Taylor son (Nancy) Chino, CA, Mike Taylor son (Kathi), Ball, LA, Jim Taylor son Missoula, MT Traci Taylor daughter, fondly called "STINKY" (Jake) Hamilton, MT, Rick Taylor son, (Bonnie) , Victor, MT. 12 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren.

Bud ashes will be spread during a private ceremony with family. In lieu of gifts, please make a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com