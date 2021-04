Budd L. Yerian

Corvallis - Budd L. Yerian, 89 of Corvallis passed away Wednesday April 14, 2021 at his home in Corvallis.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Corvallis Cemetery.

A potluck reception will be held in the Daly-Leach Community Room following the graveside service.