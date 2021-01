DARBY - Buddy G. "Bud" Larkin, 91, of Darby passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Lone Pine Cemetery in Darby. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.