DEER LODGE — Bunny Lynn Miller, 65, of Deer Lodge passed away on Saturday morning, July 14, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital. She was born April 5, 1953, in Barstow, California, on the Marine Base, the daughter of Glee “Smokey” Depee and Vivienne Depee.
She was a logger’s daughter raised in western Montana and graduated from Stevensville High School. In high school she was a member of the drill team as a baton twirler and participated in track. She played competitive fast pitch softball and truly enjoyed competing. She married John Miller on June 24, 1971. Even though she was a city girl, she learned a lot about ranching and ranched with her husband, John. They ranched at multiple places around Stevensville until 1987 when they purchased a ranch at Glen, Montana. In October 1990, they sold the ranch in Glen, Montana, and moved back to Stevensville to ranch. They stayed in Stevensville until the spring of 1998 and they moved down to Leadore to start a career of managing ranches. Bunny really enjoyed working side by side with her husband on the ranch feeding, doctoring, haying and fixing fences and operating equipment. She also spent several summers working as the ditch rider up the Burnt Fork. In 2008, they retired from managing ranches and moved to Deer Lodge to be closer to family and to chase their grandkids. She enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards and making preserves. She was most comfortable in jeans or coveralls and working outside. She had a very kind heart, was always willing to help another out and she was always a fan of the underdog.
She is survived by her husband John Miller, her mother Vivienne Depee, her children, David Miller and his wife Candice and their two children Tennyson and Emmy, Andy Miller and his three children Alivia, Miranda and Sierra and her daughter Estella, Donald Miller and his two children Max and Mayvee, and Sarah Miller and her husband Jon Cantor, her sisters and brothers — Julie and Greg Ransier, Deb and Allen Ransier, Mike and Leslie Depee, Patty and Ken Billings, Jim and Rita Depee and Teresa and Mark Stricklin and many nieces and nephews that she loved.
She is preceded in death by her dad Glee “Smokey” Depee.
There will be a visitation from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, July 27 at Whitesitt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on July 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church at 208 Higgins Lane, Stevensville. A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery and a reception will follow at the Galilee Baptist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.