FLORENCE — Dad, "Butch," Laurence Ray Mikesell on New Year’s Eve, moved on to a bigger and better thing.
Butch had friends from Senators to the down and out. He had a spiritualistic soul, worked hard, gave to his country, his family and was the storyteller. He was a logger, trucker, mechanic and minister. He served his country in the Navy.
He was proud of young – now old – boys, and he taught them many things about life. He was adventurous and this brought many a piece of machinery to his stash of treasures, and he shared his love of mechanics with his children.
Dad told us of strange lights in the sky, that moved in unknown quantum physics, he spoke of large creeping hairy giants and heard their screams in the night. Some would listen intently, others snickered and enjoyed the entertainment, some believed. He was great story teller.
You have free articles remaining.
Dad loved his daughters, his daughter in laws, his granddaughters and was so proud of them. He supported them, encouraged them and loved them.
As a family we hunted, fished and camped. He has taught all of his family these joys and necessities. We honor him with family reunions in the mountains of Montana and hunting trips in the fall.
He was deeply spiritual and spent four years studying theology. He was an ordained minister and officiated the marriage many of his family and friends.
Dad (born Jan. 19, 1940-Kalispell) is preceded in death by parents Raymond Henry Mikesell and Mary Elizebeth Norquay.
He is survived by his best friend and partner, Gloria Schram; brothers, Richard (Karen) Mikesell and Louis (Patti) Mikesell; children Rick Mikesell, Lyle (Kim) Mikesell, Bill (Mandi) Mikesell, Lorinda (Sten) Mikesell-Langsjoen, Teddi (Garlen) Mikesell-Halley,; extended children Natalie (Al) LeDue, Tony Mather; Grandkids Mike (Athena), Mikesell, Jesse Mikesell, Derrick (Kasey) Mikesell, JoJo Brown, Josh (Jessica) Mikesell, Sarah (Jerald) Stevens, Nichole (Pete) Faye, Alicia (Dave) Schultz, Kayla Mikesell, Levi Clatterbuck, Kimberlie Mikesell, Kalob Ledford, Micheal Ledford, MaKayla Ledford, Micheal Halley, Nick (Kandi) Ashley, Shay Ashley, Aaron (Miranda) Mather; numerous nieces, nephews and great grandkids and tons of friends. Special thanks to Ronan VFW and Veterans Honor Guard. We love and miss you dad!
Celebration for life June 21, 2020, Florence Cemetery, 1 p.m.