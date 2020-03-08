FLORENCE — Dad, "Butch," Laurence Ray Mikesell on New Year’s Eve, moved on to a bigger and better thing.

Butch had friends from Senators to the down and out. He had a spiritualistic soul, worked hard, gave to his country, his family and was the storyteller. He was a logger, trucker, mechanic and minister. He served his country in the Navy.

He was proud of young – now old – boys, and he taught them many things about life. He was adventurous and this brought many a piece of machinery to his stash of treasures, and he shared his love of mechanics with his children.

Dad told us of strange lights in the sky, that moved in unknown quantum physics, he spoke of large creeping hairy giants and heard their screams in the night. Some would listen intently, others snickered and enjoyed the entertainment, some believed. He was great story teller.

Dad loved his daughters, his daughter in laws, his granddaughters and was so proud of them. He supported them, encouraged them and loved them.

As a family we hunted, fished and camped. He has taught all of his family these joys and necessities. We honor him with family reunions in the mountains of Montana and hunting trips in the fall.