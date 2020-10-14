MARIAS PASS — Byron Crow, 52 passed away on Oct. 6, 2020.

Byron Reese Crow was born June 23, 1968, to Ken and Sandra Lee Crow in Stayton, Oregon. He attended six different schools and graduated from high school in Port Orchard, Washington. Byron was a gifted cyclist in high school and loved riding his prized Eddy Merckx orange bicycle.

Byron joined the US Marine Corps and graduated from Parris Island, South Carolina, October 1987, 50 years to the month as his grandfather, Joseph Lee.

After his service, he moved to Montana and married a West Glacier girl. They spent many years together exploring the outdoors and raising several pups--Dawson, Griz, Orvis, Ollie, and Artemis.

Byron learned as much as could about the Mission Mountains and the species of raptors who inhabit this area. He was a quick learner and had an amazing memory for details. He enjoyed talking to others about birds and worked to protect their habitat.

He touched many lives and we will miss this ParrotHead.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his father Ken Crow, mother and step-father, Sandra and Al Aschenbrenner, sister, Lynn Swan, and friends.

May you be at peace my friend.

Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for the family.