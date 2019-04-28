MISSOULA — On April 23, 2019, at the age of 87 and after a long, adventurous life, Byron DonTigny passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family.
Byron wasn’t just a great man — he was the greatest, kindest, most humble and loving man you could imagine. Fred Petri of Snohomish, Washington, one of Byron’s best friends, described Byron as having “the kindest heart of anyone I have ever known.” A story exemplifies this well. One evening in 2008, while Byron was living in Seattle, a homeless man broke the window out of Byron’s truck and fell asleep inside. The next morning Byron, instead of calling the police, drove the homeless man to an appointment and gave him money. That was the kind of man Byron was.
He was also a war veteran who voluntarily enlisted for the Korean War, serving as a jet engine mechanic.
He was a painter — painting Safeco Plaza (formerly known as the SeaFirst Building) in downtown Seattle and numerous other buildings in and around Seattle and Missoula.
He was a lover of Jesus, baseball (mostly his Mariners, whose games he often took his grandkids to see), ice skating, the NRA, bubble gum, ice cream (despite being a diabetic), Double Front Chicken and an occasional Bud Light.
Byron was a hipster before it was cool to be a hipster. Since about the mid ‘90s he wore skinny jeans and fashionable boots or sneakers.
He was also a jokester — usually cracking jokes at the expense of others. He relished giving waiters and waitresses a hard time with witty banter, always winning them over with his easy-going style.
Above all else Byron was a loving husband. He adored his wife Joyce who, at his passing, he had been happily married to for 61 years. Each day of their marriage, including the final days before he passed, Byron made sure Joyce knew he adored her and found her beautiful.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Alphonse DonTigny; son Perry DonTigny and sisters Barbara Shook and Deloris DonTigny. Byron’s legacy of kindness is shown by the lives of his best friends, Wayne Alexander and Fred Petri of Seattle, and his surviving family members: his wife Joyce DonTigny; brother Jerry DonTigny; daughters, Julie Neilson and Lori Agada and grandchildren Jenny Klaudt, Aaron Neilson, Jessica Agada, Brian Neilson, Mark Salyer, Chloe Salyer and George Carillo. At Byron’s request, there will be no funeral service. Byron’s family would like to specially thank Dr. Lakatua who, like Byron, loved motorcycles, and thank the medical staff at the Fresenius Dialysis Center in Missoula for taking such great care of Byron over the past few years.