MISSOULA — Callie Marie Boland ascended into Heaven on Angels Wings on Oct. 7, 2019, in Missoula at the young age of 29. She was born July 26, 1990, in Great Falls.
At the age of four, Callie was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis (JRA), a chronic, progressive, painful and debilitating illness. She struggled with the disease for most of her life. As she grew older the chronic arthritis, complicated by addictive pain medication prescribed to ease her suffering, took its toll and tragically shortened her life.
Callie attended Cold Springs Elementary School and C.S. Porter Middle School in Missoula. She graduated from Sentinel High School in 2009. After graduation she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she worked in retail. The warm desert sun brought some divine holistic relief from the arthritis.
Callie loved music and fashion. She fought hard for her own independence and found that freedom while driving her car, windows wide open, listening to her favorite XM music stations. She was very loyal to her family and friends. Her large beautiful brown eyes and delightful personality mesmerized everyone she encountered. We will always remember her infectious smile and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be profoundly missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Edward and Dixie Boland of Great Falls, and John and Jean Knauff of Seattle, Washington. She leaves behind her parents Barry and Ann Boland, Missoula, brother Shea of Austin, Texas, sister Alyssa and sister-in-law Kristen of Seattle, Washington, her boyfriend Lucas Lazar of Austin, Texas, and her devoted canine companion Winston Boland. Countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends will all miss her greatly.
You have free articles remaining.
When you think of Callie, celebrate the good memories. Remember that life is fragile and short, to be lived to its fullest. Look for and hope for the miracles.
A celebration of Callie's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, Missoula. A reception meal will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Recovery Center Missoula, IMAT Scholarship Program, 1321 Wyoming St., Missoula, MT 59801. Our family sends a special appreciation to Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff’s Department for all they do in the battle of keeping our community safer from the drug epidemic that is taking so many innocent lives nationwide.
And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.
1 Corinthians 13:13