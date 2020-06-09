MISSOULA — Cameron Michael Peacock was born in Las Vegas in 1960 to Rex Peacock and Valerie Underwood. He was a man of many talents — construction worker, electrician, welder, plumber, mechanic, salesman, small engine repair and engineering — all self taught. He could fix anything he got his hands on. He designed and built from scratch a desert race truck he raced for 13 years and surprised himself by winning many several-hundred-mile races, testing his truck and his driving skills to the max. He enjoyed driving fast and hard, snow and water skiing, dirt bike riding, riding his Harley, surfing, camping, traveling to Europe, Costa Rica, Mexico, Cayman Islands, and cruising the Mediterranean and visiting exotic places. He was kind, compassionate, intelligent, thoughtful and always treated people with respect. He wanted everyone to know that kindness and compassion are not a weakness. He died at 7:13 p.m. exactly. That was the number of his race truck. Apparently he knew what he was doing.