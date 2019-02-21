MISSOULA — Cameron Murray Johnston, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, from complications from influenza.
He was born on July 16, 1947, in Missoula to Murray and Jean Johnston. He was a member of the last graduating class at Missoula County High School in 1965. He went on to study computer sciences at the University of Montana. In his youth, Cam shot competitive trapshooting and international/Olympic competition, and he traveled across the country and won numerous awards. He developed a love for the outdoors from trapshooting that led to regular fishing and hunting trips, which he continued into adulthood.
On June 19, 1976, he married Leslie Hansen Johnston in Deer Lodge. They lived in Missoula, where they raised four children: Kyle, Krista, Shelley and Shane.
He began working for the U.S. Forest Service during college in the computer science department in the regional office. He later transitioned to fire management where he excelled in numerous capacities including regional, districts and fire research at the Missoula Fire Sciences Laboratory until his retirement.
Cam was a dedicated father who spent countless hours supporting his children in their various activities and endeavors from childhood through adulthood. This included a tenure as president of the Mount Sentinel Little League for several years. He carried on his devotion to his new role as grandfather to nine grandchildren.
His favorite pastimes included spending time on the river or in the woods hunting and fishing with lifelong friends. He also enjoyed golfing, cribbage and coffee with the fellas. He was a devoted family man and loyal friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Jean Johnston, and infant brother Kenneth. He is survived by his wife Leslie, children Kyle Johnston (Jessica), Krista Fong (Abraham), Shelley Geraghty (Bryan), Shane Johnston (Dana) and seven grandchildren: Jayce, Dante, Jaedyn, Payton, Callen, Riley, Lana, Reese and RJ.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish, Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m.