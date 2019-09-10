MILLBROOK — IN MEMORIAM, Candace died a year ago, on Sept. 9, 2018, of lung cancer. Born in Washington State to Theodore and Lillian Raymond, she was the seventh child, following siblings Wally, Richard, Marielle (Missy), Romelle, Gail, and Sharon. She spent her childhood in Whitefish and Missoula and her adolescence in Polson. At the age of 18, she married Donald Marvin DeVoe. They had two children, Antone John DeVoe, of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Marcia Lillian DeVoe, of Clinton Corners, NY (Eric Alexander), and later divorced. Candace left Montana to work at a bank in Maryland before settling in New Rochelle, NY, as a live-in nanny for the Berg family. She helped to raise Hannah, Emma, and Ethan and loved them as her own. She later moved north to Rhinebeck to be near family. Candace died in hospice with her son and daughter by her side. She is dearly loved and missed.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA