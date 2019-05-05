{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Cara Jean Wherley, 33, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at St. Francis Xavier Parish with Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9. A reception and interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Celebrate
the life of: Cara Jean Wherley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.