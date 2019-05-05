MISSOULA — Cara Jean Wherley, 33, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at St. Francis Xavier Parish with Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9. A reception and interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape