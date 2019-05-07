MISSOULA — Cara Jean Wherley, 33, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.
She was born July 22, 1985, in Missoula, to Richard and Janice Wherley. Spending her entire life in Missoula, she graduated from Big Sky High School in 2004 where she was a member of the marching band. She went on to college at the University of Montana where she graduated with a degree in social work.
She worked for Summit Independent Living Center, Inc. as a Youth Specialist for nearly a decade. An active member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, she volunteered as a teacher for the middle school youth group and later as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and Altrusa International.
She loved to travel and spend time at the family cabin and ranch surrounded by those she loved. A true Griz fan, she participated in Little Grizzly Cheer and Dance Team as a kid and rarely missed a Griz football game. She loved going to sporting events, concerts and creating art pieces of all kinds.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Emma and Raymond Wherley and Harry LaFriniere.
Survivors include her parents, Janice and Richard of Missoula; brothers Derek of Missoula and Brian (Heather) LaFriniere of Weyauwega, Wisconson; grandmother Jean LaFriniere of Florence; uncles Mike (Deb) Wherley of Frenchtown and Ray (Kathy) Wherley of Prescott, Arizona; aunts Mary Henne of Townsend and Emily Wiherski of Columbia Falls, along with a great number of extended family and her faithful dog Abby.
Visitation and Vigil will be on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church. Please wear Montana Grizzly or Green Bay Packers colors to the Vigil. Funeral will be on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church. Luncheon to follow and then burial to at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, local animal shelters or St. Francis Xavier Parish.