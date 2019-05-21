{{featured_button_text}}
MISSOULA — A graveside service with military honors will be 9 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery. A reception will follow at Orchard Homes. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

the life of: Carl "Chum" Anderson
