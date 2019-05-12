MISSOULA — In Loving Memory
Carl "Chum" Anderson passed away on March 30, 2019. He was 80 years old. Carl was born and raised in Manistique, Michigan, the son of the late Verner "Van" Anderson and Irene "Tufnell" Anderson. He attended Manistique area schools and graduated from high school there in 1957. He joined the USMC, and proudly served for four years. Carl was a true Marine all his life.
Carl is survived by his daughters Carla Jo and granddaughter Krysty and Nikki Jo, brother Donald (Kathryn) Anderson. Niece Debi (James) Lesica, DJ (Lisa) Anderson, niece Kelli (Bob) Weinert, nieces Mary (Brian) Miller, Leda Fields, Susan (James) Robinson, Betsy (Tim) Miller, nephew William (Mabel) Bartholomew.
After marrying Joyce Oliva in 1970, he became a stepdad to Doug, Vicki, Patti and Suzy Shulund, and grandfather to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by all.
He was preceded by his parents, wife Joyce, sister Arlene (Sonny) Bartholomew, great-nephew Kevin Anderson, and infant grandson Christopher.
Carl enjoyed hunting, watching University of Michigan sports, NFL, Montana Grizzly sports, and the Detroit Lions. He moved to Hamilton, in the late 1960s, was a Hamilton police officer, owned a Sears Outlet store, and owned the Sportsman Motel, then moved to Missoula and became a driver recruiter for several local trucking companies. No one was a stranger to Carl, he had the gift of gab with everyone.
Graveside services are pending.