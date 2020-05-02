× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORVALLIS — On April 30, 2020, Carl J. Swanson, 100 years old, passed away in his home at 1771 Mountain View Orchards, Corvallis.

Carl lived a long and productive life on the original farm of his parents, Charlie and Emma Swanson.

Carl's father Charlie came to the Bitterroot Valley in 1910. He purchased orchard tract land that was increased in size and productivity over the years and by each generation. Carl raised Hereford beef cattle, farmed the land with grain and hay and cultivated apples and other fruit crops. He served in the Army Air Corp in World War II and was a lifetime member of the Corvallis American Legion. After the service he married Lois Brooks. Lois and Carl had two sons James and Charles. After raising a family and many good years of marriage Lois passed away in 1983.

Later Carl married Carma Hunter and began another life with her. Carma and Carl enjoyed many trips and cruises. They enjoyed working together on the lawn and keeping the geraniums blooming in front of their home. Carma died in 2013.