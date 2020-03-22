BILLINGS — Carl Martin Rebich peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on March 9, 2020, while sitting in his recliner watching TV.

Carl was born to Michael Rebich, Jr. and Catherine Gregovich Rebich on Nov. 11, 1929, in Butte, America. The family grew over the next six years to include his sister Florence and brother Elmer. The children were raised on the family ranch in the Beaverhead Valley near Dillon. Carl went to school at a one-room school near the ranch. He told his kids that he was the smartest student in his grade and we soon figured out he was the only student in that grade.

Tough times came for his family when his dad passed away in a car accident, and two years later, his mom passed away from medical complications. Carl became an orphan at 12 years of age. He and his siblings moved to Butte to live with their maternal grandparents. He graduated from Butte High in 1947. He wanted to be an engineer but could only afford one year at Montana State University, so he returned to Butte.

Carl worked in the mines both underground and as a carpenter. During this time, he met his future bride, Pauline Sullivan, on a blind date at a hayride to the “Reservoir.” They were married on June 14, 1952. This dynamic duo added six children to their family. Carl used his carpentry skills to build a house on Thomas Street in Butte for his growing family.