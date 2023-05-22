Carl R Flood

Carl was a career Air Force enlistee and retired as a Master Sargent, he took on a second career with 3M Corporation on their Security Team. The last thirty years of his life, after retiring from 3M, he resided in Missoula, Montana where he built a log home on his acreage and enjoyed raising yearling cattle for market.

Throughout his life he was active in Sports having been an amateur Judo competitor, coach and officiated competition matches at Amateur Athletic Union Judo Competition events across the country. He ultimately was awarded the 5th Degree (Go-Dan) Blackbelt Rank in AAU Judo and was well renowned by his students and cohorts in the sport.

He was an avid outdoors man enjoying golf, hunting, and fishing. He most notably organized and participated in yearly family fishing excursions to the Kenia Peninsula area of Alaska.

He is survived by his youngest sister Ethel Martinson, his three grateful children Robert, Joyce and Les and their families including 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, who he loved to entertain on their many visits and reunions over the years.

His memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM-12:00 PM Friday May 26, 2023, at Discovery Alliance Church, 2630 Connery Way, Missoula, MT 59808, (406) 728-2754.