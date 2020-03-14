MISSOULA — Carlene Linette Nimlos, 86, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Village Senior Residence, of natural causes.

Carlene was born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, to Harry and Clara Sauer. Carlene grew up on her father’s dairy farm and attended school in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. After high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin earning a degree in Home Economics. It was at the University that Carlene met Tom Nimlos, and the two fell in love. Tom and Carlene married on Dec. 18, 1954, and Carlene worked as a teacher while Tom finished his graduate degree. The couple became parents to three sons within five years; needless to say, Carlene was a very busy mother.

The young family moved to Ogden, Utah, for a short while, and then moved to Missoula in 1961, where they lived for the rest of their lives. When the boys started school, Carlene worked for a period at the Missoula Welfare Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Carlene and Tom loved travel and teaching, and in 1971 the whole family signed up as Peace Corps volunteers and spent two years in Columbia and Chile where Carlene worked with women to share her home economics skills while Tom worked with farmers to help them improve soil conditions.

