MISSOULA — Carma Perry Wight, of Hall, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 86 at the Village Nursing Home in Missoula after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Carma was born the fifth of six children in Independence, Idaho on Nov. 20, 1933, to Vern and Pauline Perry. Carma remembered growing up spending long days hoeing beets and picking potatoes on the family farm. She attended elementary school in Thornton, Idaho and graduated from high school in Rexburg.

Carma moved to Sacramento, California after high school, where she worked for the telephone company and at S&H Kress. She was riding the Greyhound bus home for Christmas when a young man in an Army uniform asked if he could sit next to her. They dated when they could, and eventually Bill Wight asked for her hand in marriage. They married for time and eternity on Carma’s 24th birthday in 1957 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. Bill and Carma made their home at the family ranch in Hall. Along with raising cattle, they had a family of five sons and one daughter.

Carma was very active in her church, serving for many years as the Relief Society secretary and nursery leader.