MISSOULA — Carmen Margarita "Maggie" Quiñones, 80, of Missoula, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning at The Village Health and Rehabilitation Center where she spent the past year of her life.
Maggie was born on Nov. 11, 1938 in the small rural town of Gurabo, in the mountains of Puerto Rico. At the age of nine she lost her mother to tuberculosis and was separated from her three brothers and sister. While moving around and helping wherever she went she dreamed of one day having a big family.
At the age of 22 she fell in love and married Francisco Emilio Quiñones and about one year later they had their first of six children.
In search of opportunity and driven by circumstances they moved first to Oregon, and then Las Vegas before settling in New Jersey. While in New Jersey she learned how to drive, became fluent in English and found rewarding work.
Maggie was by all accounts a nurturing mother, devoted wife and a loyal dedicated friend. Maggie was a wonderful cook who loved to fix her kids' favorite dishes at a moment's notice. She also never hesitated to open her doors to friends who were in need of sanctuary or respite.
Maggie is preceded in death by her daughter, Mabel Quiñones, her sister Carmen Teresa Smith, and her brother Benjamin Hernandez.
Maggie is survived by Francisco E. Quiñones, her brothers Jose, Galo and Luciano Hernandez as well as her children Maritza Marshall, Florida, Magaly Quiñones, Washington, Teresa Quiñones, New Jersey, Monica Quiñones, California, and Francisco J. Quiñones, Missoula; her stepson Jamie Quiñones, Pennsylvania; a cousin Ely Ramirez, Florida and five grandchildren and one great grandchild.