MISSOULA — Missoula resident Carol Ann Isbell, 86, passed away on July 19, 2019, from injuries sustained in a tragic pole dancing accident. Many tried for years to convince her to retire, but Carol was devoted to her art.
Born on April 17, 1933, in Astoria, Oregon, to Fred and Rachel Hansen, Carol graduated from Astoria High School and attended Oregon State University, receiving both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business education. There she met her future husband and made lifelong friends Margaret, Ann, Grace and Billie. Carol was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and continued close relationships with her sisters.
Carol married Richard A. Isbell (Iz) on Dec. 14, 1956. Iz joined the Army 10 days later and together they enjoyed 30 years traveling the world. Upon retirement, they chose Missoula as their home and Carol re-entered the workforce as a part-time teller at Missoula Federal Credit Union. Known as the “Woman with the Bun,” Carol decorated MFCU and coordinated events during the 80s and 90s.
Besides pole dancing, Carol loved gardening, cooking, entertaining, golf, wine, as well as teaching the value of thank you notes, freely giving unsolicited advice and most of all laughing.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Iz; cousin Dennis Soderman and niece Lila Isbell. Carol is survived by cousins, Sally Bay Goodman (Gary) of Powell Butte, Oregon, Catherine Bay Vaughan (Todd) of San Francisco, California, Judy Bay Granstrom (David) of Mt. Vernon, Washington, Marilyn Smith Turnbull (Dave) of Hillsboro, Oregon, Ronald Smith (Katie) of Albany, Oregon, Gail Soderman Nickerson of Redmond, Washington, Paul Soderman (Amy) of Boonville, California, and lifelong BFF Margaret Walton of Corvallis, Oregon. Although Carol never had children of her own, there were the graduates of Carol Ann’s Finishing School: Shannon Scanlan, Theresa Sopher and Leslie Womack.
To be honest, Carol never pole danced, but she did read the obituaries every day and insisted that her obituary be entertaining. There will be a graveside service in Astoria at a later date. No services are planned in Missoula, but memorial donations can be made to the International Heart Institute.