Carol Agnes Huggins

Carol Agnes Huggins was born on November 8, 1935. She was the youngest of 14 children. At nine days old her mother, Agnes (Radabaugh) Huggins sadly passed away. Carol was incredibly blessed when Roy and Adelaide Cooper and their daughter Grace became her forever foster family. She attended her early school years in Big Fork, MT and attended Flathead High School in Kalispell, graduating in 1953.

Carol started working for Kelly's Furniture (Kalispell) right out of high school and finished her employment career working for the State of Montana Welfare Department (Missoula), but her fondest work memories were of her time at Grady Insurance in Missoula.

Sports were a great passion of Carols and she often spoke of how frustrating it was that during her time in high school there were no organized sports for girls and that even when they were allowed to play basketball in gym class they were only allowed to play half court. As an adult she played league softball, loved to cross country ski and snowshoe. She was an amazing water skier and would get up early on Monday mornings at her beloved Flathead Lake to get in a quick ski before she headed back to Missoula for work.Bowling brought her greatest sports accomplishments. Winning numerous championships in singles, doubles and team competitions. She bowled a 701 series on Feb. 3, 1965 and was thrilled when she was inducted into the Montana Women's Bowling Hall of Fame in 1978. Her love of football - Montana Grizzly, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos was unmatched and her NFL History knowledge was amazing. She was a proud supporter of Lady Griz Basketball and when she could no longer attend the games she would watch them on tv or listen to the games on the radio.

She loved animals, but dogs and horses held a special place in her heart. The many dogs she had in her life were always remembered in photos and memories. Even on her last day her one wish was to pet a dog and once she had it would only be hours before she left us.

Carol loved to laugh, travel, tell stories and share memories of all the good times she'd had with family and friends. She took many vacations including an epic trip traveling Hwy 101, saw New Zealand through the eyes of a native Kiwi and met a wonderful group of young hurling fans on her trip to Ireland. There is no doubt that when she passed on January 26, 2023 after a 4 year battle with cancer, she was greeted by all of those she loved who had gone before her. One of her favorite songs was "One More Day" and that is what she always wished she could have with those she loved who had passed.

She is survived in death by so many who loved her including nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews (too many to list as she would say, "for fear of leaving one out") and some dear friends that she cherished greatly.

A memorial service for Carol will take place on Saturday April 22 at 2pm at Garden City Funeral.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Carol's name to one of her favorite charities would be welcome. She was a long time supporter of Missoula Humane Society, Camp Make A Dream and the YWCA.