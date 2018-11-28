MISSOULA — Carol Ann Gordon Waite was born and raised in Lewistown. She graduated from Fergus High School and shortly thereafter married Ron Gerdrum. She and Ron lived on a ranch near Grass Range and had three daughters (Julie, Angela, and Jill). She had a huge garden in which she and her daughters spent countless hours together. In addition to helping on the ranch, Carol owned and operated Carol’s Café in Grass Range. She and Ron divorced in 1991. Carol then went to a retail management school in Texas, and became an assistant manager at the Anthony’s store in Lewistown. She later moved to Billings where she worked for several years at Dillard’s.
In 2005, Carol met her soulmate, Don Waite, on the dance floor. They got married in 2006 and spent 12 wonderful years together. They were snowbirds, spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona, and their summers on Spring Creek in Lewistown, and later in Missoula.
Carol was a generous person, always looking out for others. She was known for her kindness as well as for her occasional practical joke. She spent many hours volunteering at the Fergus County Council on Aging’s donation store in Lewistown. At her café, she often served free meals to those in need. She was an excellent cook and took great pride in hosting gatherings of friends and family. She made those events enjoyable for everyone. She loved playing cards and socializing, and was always game for a costume party. Dancing, though, was her greatest passion. She adored her grandchildren and loved watching their sporting events, taking them on floats down Spring Creek, entertaining them in Arizona, and taking them on trips.
In 2016, Carol was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She battled the disease with bravery for nearly three years. She passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 25, 2018, days before her 72nd birthday.
She is survived by her husband, Don Waite, daughters Julie (Steen) McFadden, Angela Gerdrum, and Jill (Eric Beyer) Gerdrum, grandchildren Courtney and Kevin Henry and Greta and Klara Beyer, step-daughters Karla Waite and Kim (Chris) Dickerman, brothers Jack Gordon, Jim (Chris) Gordon, and Gerald (Cathy) Gordon, sister-in-law Diana Gordon, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents John Gordon and Ann Haworth, and her siblings Karen Gordon, Larry “Joe” Gordon, and Jerome “Bob” Gordon.
There will be a family graveside service at the Utica Cemetery and a memorial service in Mesa, Arizona, this winter. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com. If you wish to do something in memory of Carol, please make donations to the Salvation Army.