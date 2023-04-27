Carol Ann Gordon, nee Wandesforde, died unexpectedly in her sleep on April 16, 2023, in Washington, DC, at the age of 80. She was born March 24, 1943, in Seattle, Washington to Harold Wandesforde and Anna Henderson Tait. She grew up in the Magnolia neighborhood. After two years of college studying early childhood education at the University of Washington she moved with her parents to Las Vegas, Nevada.

She began working in the family business of title insurance and met her first husband, Harry Lattin. They moved to Kalispell, MT in 1971 and were married for nearly 25 years. They had two children, Brandon Hayes-Lattin and Brent Lattin. She loved being their mother, being Cub Scout den mother and leading a Great Works reading club.

Later in life she met and married John Gordon, and moved to Missoula, Montana. Together they enjoyed many adventures traveling to Scotland and Italy and to NASCAR races. She started a second career working for an accounting firm as the office manager and was known for her persuasive abilities with clients. She also joined PEO where she met many friends while doing good works for the community. And of course she loved the Griz.

After the death of John Gordon in 2011, Carol moved to Washington, DC.

Carol simply adored all of her grandchildren, going by the names of Grandma G and Gammie. Carol also loved her cats.

A mere three weeks ago her family celebrated her 80th birthday with friends and family.

Carol is survived by her sister, Barbara Ford, of Boise, Idaho, her son and his wife, Brandon Hayes-Lattin and Courtney Hayes-Lattin, of Portland, Oregon, her other son, Brent Lattin and his wife, Nicole Harkin, of Washington, DC and her grandchildren, Madison Hayes-Lattin, Bridger Hayes-Lattin, Oskar Lattin, and Otis Lattin. She is also survived by her step-daughters Cheryl Burnham, Jacquie Finholm, and Tiffany Gordon Lewis, as well as her step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many “adopted” grandchildren.

Those who knew her, relished her sparkle, which you felt anytime you were with her. Her loss will leave a gaping hole in many lives.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Rescue Alliance of the District of Columbia. www.humanerescuealliance.org. Carol requested no funeral service, however, a celebration of life party will be held in the future.