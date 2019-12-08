TIMNATH, Colorado — Carol Ann (Helmke) Heuer went peacefully to be with her Lord on Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 75 at her home in Timnath, Colorado, surrounded by her loving family. Carol Ann was born on Jan. 19, 1944, to Anna (Aga) and Ralph Helmke at the Old Home Hospital in Slayton, Minnesota. Carol’s first days were spent in a dresser drawer as there were no bassinets available at the hospital. A humble beginning resonant of her Lord’s bed in the manger.
Carol Ann grew up and attended school in Ruthton, Minnesota, Pipestone, Minnesota, and graduated from Lake Wilson High School. Following high school, Carol Ann moved to St. Paul, working at St. Paul Fire and Marine and the American National Bank. Upon moving back to Lake Wilson, she worked at the First National Bank for several years. Later, Carol and Glenn owned and operated the Creston Motel in Dillon. Carol also loved being a Mary Kay consultant which she did for over 30 years, while co-managing other motels in Dillon and Missoula with her husband Glenn.
At the age of 16, Carol met the love of her life, Glenn Heuer Jr., when they both sang in the church choir. She and Glenn were married on June 16, 1967. To this union came the blessing of two children, Brian Todd Heuer of Windsor, Colorado, and Brooke Renee Worthen, of Severance, Colorado. Carol and Glenn started their marriage in Lake Wilson, later moving to Dillon then to Coal Creek Canyon, Colorado, and lastly to Missoula where she resided for 35 years. Her last year was spent in Timnath, Colorado, being closer to her children, though Missoula would always be cherished in her heart.
Carol was a natural care giver, always there for her loved ones, lending support, hugs and a caring, sympathetic ear. Carol Ann was the rock and the foundation of the family and always had wise words to share, which she drew from her many hours of prayer and bible study.
Carol’s family is most proud of the many friends and family members she led to salvation during her life. She loved Jesus with all her heart. She also loved her Montana Griz teams. She was an avid and boisterous sports fan when it came to her children and grandchildren – even when she didn’t exactly know all the rules. Carol loved shopping with her dear friends and sisters and could spend hours in one store “just looking” at the chagrin of many male family members. Carol always made time for those she loved. She especially cherished her time with her sisters, brothers, grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom she helped raise. Carol also loved nature, whether it be feeding the birds and wildlife outside her Missoula home or just being out walking or through Montana. Carol enjoyed collecting angels, knick-knacks and items with her favorite bird, the Chickadee.
Carol is survived by her husband, Glenn, son, Brian (Beth) Heuer, daughter, Brooke (Bob) Worthen, grandchildren, Cali (Jack) Gunter, Codi Heuer, Colton, Cayla and Cortnie Coty, two great grandsons, Beau and Knox Gunter, mother Ann Helmke, siblings, Cyndi (Bob) Holm, Greg (Faye) Helmke, Charlene (Fred) Steensma, Scott (Deb) Helmke, Randy (Tammy) Helmke, Michele (Steve) Steffl, siblings-in-law, Chan (Sharon) Heuer, Kara (Art) Olivier, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Margaret Helmke, Lars and Margaret Aga, father, Ralph Helmke, father-in-law, Glenn Heuer, Sr., mother-in-law, Thelma Heuer York, step father-in-law Rex York, and nephew, Patrick Helmke.
Carol will be missed dearly, but her family rejoices in the knowledge she is singing today with her Lord and Savior.
Celebrations of life will be planned for the spring, in Missoula and Lake Wilson, Minnesota.