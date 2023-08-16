Carol Ann Jacobsen

Carol Ann Jacobsen 77, of Helena, passed away August 11, 2023 of natural causes.

She was born May 9, 1946, in Missoula, to Harold and Hazel Jacobsen of Ovando. She lived with her family on the Ovando family ranch. She worked for her dad in the hayfield summers in between high school and university school years. Her dad used to proudly say that she was a better worker than any hired man he'd ever had.

Carol Ann attended the one-room Warren Creek grade school until the school consolidated with Ovando School, a two-room school. She then boarded in Missoula and graduated from Missoula County High School.

She attended the University of Montana, graduating with honors with a degree in sociology. She taught second grade 10 years in Townsend and completed a degree in elementary education, with honors, while going to summer school at the University of Montana.

Carol Ann retired after working 28 years for the Montana Legislative Services Legal Division and traveled extensively after retirement, touring 17 countries.

She was a member of Alpha Kappa Delta, the national sociology honorary, the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, and Plymouth Congregational Church.

She enjoyed gardening, Grandstreet and Broadway shows, snowmobiling, and spending time with family and her army of amazing friends. She was an avid University of Montana football fan, holding season tickets for decades. Carol Ann spoiled and loved all her pets dearly and generously donated to a variety of causes she believed in.

Carol Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Hazel Jacobsen, and by her brother, Gerald (Jake) Jacobsen.

Survivors include Sandi and Mike Sandry of Missoula, Kim and Courtney Herzog of Rapelje, Stacie and Travis Cline of Jens; Kristi Jacobsen of Missoula; great nieces and nephews Marlee and Dylan Sandry, Trevor and Ty Herzog, and Remington and Charlee Cline; uncle Harry Bandy; and several cousins.

At her request, no services will be held.

The family suggests that those wishing to donate memorials in Carol Ann's name make them to the UM Grizzly Scholarship Association or to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.