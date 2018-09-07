OAK HARBOR, Washington — Carol Ann Kern-Loranc of Oak Harbor, Washington, passed away of natural causes on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Everett, Washington. Carol was born in Missoula on Feb. 5, 1940, to Charles and Gloria (Aldrich) Baldwin. Carol grew up in Missoula and was the oldest of four children. She received her GED in 1994.
Carol moved to Oak Harbor in 2009. She was active in the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge #2362 and in 2016-2017 held the office of Chaplain. One of her passions was the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children, where she donated money as well as her time. She also enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles, crocheting, cross stitch, and her beloved dog, “Dusty”.
Carol is survived by four children; Gloria (Edward) Kent of Athabasca, Alberta, Canada; Paula (Rick) Geist of Oak Harbor; Keith Fried of Plano, Texas; and Sherri (Monty) Allen of Plano, Texas. Also surviving are six grandchildren; Steven Geist of Custer, Washington; Michael Geist of Bellingham, Washington; James Kirk of Roff, Oklahoma; Brittany Santibanez of Plano, Texas; Tadashay Morrison of Plano, Texas and Bryan Morrison of Louisville, Kentucky, and nine great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Harold (Colleen) Baldwin and Linda G. Marry of Missoula, and Bruce (Sue) Baldwin of Florence, Arizona, as well as nine nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Gloria and two children Tana Rae Fried and Richard A Fried.
A memorial service for Carol was held at the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge. There will be an additional memorial service scheduled for a later date in Missoula where Carol will be laid to rest with her family and children.
The family suggests memorials to the WA Elks Therapy Program for Children C/O Oak Harbor Elks Lodge, 155 NE Ernst St., Oak Harbor, WA 98277, 360-675-7111.
Arrangements were entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA.