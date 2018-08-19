MISSOULA — Carol Ann Richlie passed away on August 8, 2018, after a brave battle with bladder cancer.
She was born in Missoula, Jan. 30, 1938, to Ernest J. and Anna May (Caplis) Richlie as the youngest of four children. She completed her grade school education at St. Francis Xavier and high school at Sacred Heart Academy in Missoula, Montana. After high school, Carol Ann joined the religious order the Sisters of Charity of Providence, professing her first vows July 19, 1957, and her final vows on July 19, 1962.
While in the order Carol Ann was an excellent primary teacher and supervisor for many years, and taught in the primary grades in schools in Eastern Washington and Montana. She earned a BA degree from Seattle University, an MSW from the University of Utah graduate school, and an LCSW in the state of California. She held many leadership positions, including Assistant Dean of Students from the College of Great Falls and she was a member of the Provincial Council of St. Ignatius Province.
Following much prayer, she made the decision to leave the Sisters of Providence Religious Community in 1984.
Carol Ann then continued to serve in the Sisters of Providence ministries as a lay woman, serving as the Director of Mission Integration for Providence Hospital in Oakland, California, and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. She was one of the first lay women to serve as a Mission Director, and was a pioneer leader in conducting one of first community health needs assessments with the Providence hospitals, developing one of the first Statements of Social Accountability for a hospital within the organization.
Her desire to help the poor and vulnerable was demonstrated by the work she did after leaving the hospital sector to work for the Serra Ancillary Care Corp., helping to house individuals with HIV/AIDS who were living in poverty in Los Angeles. During her retirement she continued to help those in need through volunteer activities and donations to charitable groups.
Carol Ann spent most of her last twenty years in the Phoenix, Arizona, area, where she enjoyed the sunshine.
From April though August during her final illness, she lived with her nephew and his wife, Dr. Dan and Dara Richlie in Denver where she was visited by each of her nieces and nephews and many friends. Her great nephew Tyler was also part of the very supportive care she received throughout her immuno chemotherapy treatment.
Carol Ann will be remembered by those who knew her as a good-hearted, good-natured, positive and spiritually minded person. Her caregivers noted that despite having nothing to eat or drink for 4 1/2 weeks, she began each day noticing its beauty. Many who knew her describe her as always being a good listener who asked follow up questions with genuine interest.
In her final days she talked of how she valued and enjoyed getting to know people, and how she treasured the many personal relationships that made her life so rich.
At the last Richlie reunion in July of 2017, Carol Ann presented family history to the group in her role as an energetic, joyful, and engaging matriarch of the Richlie family.
Carol Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Anna May Richlie, her brothers, Harold, Robert and Ernest Richlie and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and her special friend Mr. Joseph Chandler of Gilbert, Arizona, who was like a son to her.
At Carol Ann’s request, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church at 420 Pine St. in Missoula on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception at the church for those attending. Burial will follow the reception, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 641 Turner St., also in Missoula.
The family suggests any memorial donations be made to a spiritual cause of your choice.