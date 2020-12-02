Carol (Conner) Carbone

Carol Louise Norton was born on Feb. 12, 1921, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Vivan Alva Norton and Gladys Emery. She loved learning from a young age and taught her younger brother Robert, who was promoted out of kindergarten on his first day thanks to her instruction. She was very close to her cousin Barbara and they spent hours reading together. When her family moved to Beatrice, Nebraska, Carol enjoyed the public library and aspired to become a librarian. Carol was the first in her family to attend a four-year college, the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, close enough to send her laundry home by train for her mother to wash.

During the Great Depression, her father, grandfather and uncle all worked for the Dempster Wind Mill Company selling an important product during the Dust Bowl years. Shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Carol left college in her senior year to work during World War II in Washington, D.C. for the Social Security Administration. In D.C. she made a lifelong friend, Harriet Willis, a Frenchwoman who was visiting the U.S. when the Germans invaded France. Carol attended French church services in D.C. and met a young naval officer, Arthur Conner, who spoke French and studied Chinese. They married after the war and moved to Cuba, where Carol's first daughter, Cynthia, was born. Later they moved to Iowa, where Carol typed Art's Ph.D., thesis, and Nebraska, where he taught Spanish in college. By then, her second daughter, Diane, started school and Carol began working part-time in the local library and completed her degree. During summers, she earned her master's degree in library science at Denver University, enjoying weekends with her cousin Barbara in the mountains near Conifer.