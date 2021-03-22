Carol Elaine Cook Timmons
Polson - On Friday March 19th , 2021, Carol Elaine Cook Timmons passed away at the age of 85 in Polson, Montana. She was born October 16th 1935, in Rugby, North Dakota to Carl and Elaine Anderson. The family moved to Sweeney Creek in Florence, Montana when Carol was 14.
She attended school in Florence where she met and married David P. Cook and they lived in Salt Lake City for 5 years where they operated the family business Cook's Quality Produce. Carol and David had two boys, David and Kenneth. In 1958 they moved back to Montana settling in East Missoula. They were later divorced.
Carol had a flourishing business known as Carol's Hair Corral in East Missoula until 1969 and during that time she was a leader in the Montana State Hair Dressers Association. She then purchased Bowman's Corner Bar and Restaurant and turned it into a successful business which included a favorite supper club and steakhouse, bar, gas station, and continued to do hair for her special clients. Bowman's Corner was a favorite place for the ranchers throughout the year. And due to her awesome and creative cooking abilities it was especially favored during the spring branding season on the Rocky Mountain Front. In 1976 Carol returned to the Bitterroot Valley and purchased Properties West Realty in Stevensville, Montana. She reconnected with old friendships and made many new friendships. She was very active in the Stevensville community. Always owning and enjoying horses led her to meet and marry Patrick Timmons of Whitefish, Montana whose family owned a successful outfitting business in the Great Bear Wilderness. They enjoyed many years in their beautiful home on the Salish Trail west of Stevensville and trips into the wilderness. Pat and Carol would later divorce.
In 1998 Carol retired to the family home on Flathead Lake. She spent many summers there and enjoyed being a Snowbird with many friends in Bullhead City, Arizona until her health no longer allowed her to travel. She then returned permanently to Polson where she resided and we would like extend a special thank you to the staff at the Retreat who took exceptional care of Mom the last 20 months.
Carol is survived by her two sons David (Pamela) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Kenneth (Paige) of Polson, Montana; her sister Mary Ellen Johnson (Gale) of McMinnville, Oregon, and her brother JB Anderson (Linda) of Sequim, Washington; grandchildren, Konrad (Shawnalee) of Polson, Montana, Raychel of Lewiston, Idaho, Tiffany Jones (Bryan) of Boise, Idaho and David (Dawn) of Camas, Washington; great -grandchildren: Joezie, Kaylee, Andrew, Lily, Kolter, Connor and Carolee and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol's determination and independent spirit was rallied when she was once declined a business loan. She was told a woman's place was in the home. She proved them wrong as she met both her dreams of raising her boys and running her own business. Carol was always proud of never receiving a paycheck from someone else and pursuing the American Dream of independence and self-determination. She was one of a kind, smart, independent and a beautiful lady. She loved playing cards and was wicked at bridge.
Carol's final resting place will be at the Lakeview Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held this summer at the family home on Flathead Lake. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Lake County.
Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.