Carol Elaine Cook Timmons

Carol had a flourishing business known as Carol's Hair Corral in East Missoula until 1969 and during that time she was a leader in the Montana State Hair Dressers Association. She then purchased Bowman's Corner Bar and Restaurant and turned it into a successful business which included a favorite supper club and steakhouse, bar, gas station, and continued to do hair for her special clients. Bowman's Corner was a favorite place for the ranchers throughout the year. And due to her awesome and creative cooking abilities it was especially favored during the spring branding season on the Rocky Mountain Front. In 1976 Carol returned to the Bitterroot Valley and purchased Properties West Realty in Stevensville, Montana. She reconnected with old friendships and made many new friendships. She was very active in the Stevensville community. Always owning and enjoying horses led her to meet and marry Patrick Timmons of Whitefish, Montana whose family owned a successful outfitting business in the Great Bear Wilderness. They enjoyed many years in their beautiful home on the Salish Trail west of Stevensville and trips into the wilderness. Pat and Carol would later divorce.