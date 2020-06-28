× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Lee Chaussee died on June 3, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. She was born on January 28, 1934, in Clyde Park and grew up in Arlee.

Carol was pre-deceased by parents Sidney A. and Eva L. Billington, husband Dean Chaussee, and son Jon Chaussee.

Carol is survived by daughter Denise Ellen Wilhelm and grandchildren Julie Franz, Christopher Franz, John B. Chaussee, Jacquelyn Wagner, James Chaussee, Michael Chaussee, Nicholas Chaussee, and great grandchildren Jordan Chaussee and Kaleb Chaussee. She is also survived by her younger brother Jack Billington of Frenchtown, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Carol grew up primarily in Arlee on a farm, the seventh of eight siblings, three boys and five girls. It was a simpler time, and she remembered depending on an outhouse there as a child. She had a lifelong love for Montana. Carol’s future husband Dean also lived and attended school in Arlee. They dated in high school and eloped to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, when she was 16 and he was 17. They were married for 59 years until his death in 2009.

At her request there will be no funeral or service. A longer obituary can be found on the Barton Family Funeral Service website, bartonfuneral.com.

