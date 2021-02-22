Carol Lee Michell

Ronan - Carol Lee Michell, 67, Tribal member of the Salish and Kootenai Tribes also a descendant of the Blackfoot Tribe.

Born in Browning Mt and raised at Two Medicine. Attended schools in Browning making far as Junior year in Browning High School. Later obtaining her GED. She attended MSU Bozeman and transferring SKC in the nursing Program. She worked as a CNA while attending college.

She is preceded in death by her parents Donald Michell and Irene Tailfeathers-Fisher. Daughter Priscilla YellowOwl Son Aron Yellow Owl Brothers Mike Michell , Steve Michell, Donald Michell Jr, Robert Michell, Wesley Michell, Ernie Michell, Harold ”Binky” Michell, Audrie LaPier and Tony Michell.

Sisters Emma Michell, Linda Michell Whitford, Aurelia Michell.

She is survived by her sons Gabriel (Carol) YellowOwl, and Rueben YellowOwl, Daughter Emilie YellowOwl. Her Grandkids: Gabriel Jr, Joshua, Chantell, ShyRae, Diane, Shekinah, Isaiah, Christina, Angel, Rayna, Michel, Mario, Nona, Lala, Cali, Gotti, Mantona and Jezeey.

Great Grandkids: Jayden, Sophia, Araya, Nehemiah Renee, Paisley, Bentley, Ceciala, Kaden and Savannah.