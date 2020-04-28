MISSOULA — “I forgot to remember to forget,” by Elvis Presley.
Carol Lynn Hanson, loving mother and grandmother, 72, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Springs of Missoula — Footsteps Memory Care of natural causes.
Mom was born June 30, 1947, in Providence, Rhode Island, to James and Catherine Saltonstall. In her younger years, Mom enjoyed picking wild blueberries and the occasional dinner out for Chinese or fish and chips.
In 1961, Mom completed Burrillville Grammar School in Mapleville, Rhode Island. She went on to graduate from Johnson and Whales Junior College of Business in Providence with a secretarial diploma in August 1966.
On June, 13, 1970, Mom married our father Eric Carl Hanson. Shortly after marriage they “headed out West” to start a family.
Mom created beautiful cross stitch, enjoyed “cookouts,” watching her “soaps” and the Price is Right. She loved her children as well as the many she helped while working as a para- professional at Frenchtown Elementary School. She was kind and gentle, quick to smile and make jokes. Always there to brighten the lives of others.
Forever in her heart, Mom was preceded in death by her parents, James and Catherine; her son, Eric Carl Hanson II; and her husband, Eric Carl Hanson.
Survivors include a very loving family including her sister, Beverly Cesaroni of Rhode Island; daughters, Tana Hanson of Washington, Lora Sullivan of Texas, Alice Howard of Frenchtown, and Sheryl Krzyzanowski of Missoula; seven grandchildren, Alan, Ryan, Elsie, Meredith, Raphael, George and Hannah-Belle; close friend, Elaine Eshleman of Missoula; and her extended family and friends on the East and West coasts.
Reception to be held mid-July for family and close friends. Details to follow.
