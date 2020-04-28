× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — “I forgot to remember to forget,” by Elvis Presley.

Carol Lynn Hanson, loving mother and grandmother, 72, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Springs of Missoula — Footsteps Memory Care of natural causes.

Mom was born June 30, 1947, in Providence, Rhode Island, to James and Catherine Saltonstall. In her younger years, Mom enjoyed picking wild blueberries and the occasional dinner out for Chinese or fish and chips.

In 1961, Mom completed Burrillville Grammar School in Mapleville, Rhode Island. She went on to graduate from Johnson and Whales Junior College of Business in Providence with a secretarial diploma in August 1966.

On June, 13, 1970, Mom married our father Eric Carl Hanson. Shortly after marriage they “headed out West” to start a family.

Mom created beautiful cross stitch, enjoyed “cookouts,” watching her “soaps” and the Price is Right. She loved her children as well as the many she helped while working as a para- professional at Frenchtown Elementary School. She was kind and gentle, quick to smile and make jokes. Always there to brighten the lives of others.