MISSOULA - Carol Lynn (Klapwyk) Allen (58) of Missoula – beloved mother, partner, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on July 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carol will be remembered for her loving dedication to her family, her tireless enthusiasm for her community, and her lifelong passion for all things water – the lake, the ocean, boating, and waterskiing.
Carol was born in Missoula on Nov. 27, 1960, to Patricia and William Klapwyk. She and her siblings, DeAnna and William, spent their childhood and school years in the Missoula area, before moving to Darby, where she graduated high school.
Carol’s greatest joy came from the people in her life – her children and grandchildren, her partner, her family, her friends. Compassionate, caring, and giving, she was a good listener and support to her siblings. Summer-loving, she gave her two sons, Brian and Bradly, a love of camping at the lake, boating and water skiing. She was beyond proud of her grandchildren and loved spending her free time taking them on outings and being involved in their activities and milestones – sports, arts, and school events.
Fun and outgoing and kind-hearted, she built a happy life with her partner, Wayne, full of long lake weekends, Griz games, far-flung beach vacations, family dinners, and cozy nights at home watching and judging the Bachelorette. She made a special effort to blend their two families, bringing everyone together into a rowdy, loving group.
Carol served her community for many years during her career and volunteer activities. She greatly enjoyed helping people meet their personal and entrepreneurial dreams via her role as their personal banker and lender. And she also loved having her finger on the pulse of the community, always knowing the news before it was news. She volunteered her time for various community organizations, including the YWCA and the Montana Food Bank, serving on their Boards of Directors for years.
Carol is survived by: her partner, Wayne; her children, Brian (Kerine) and Bradly (Samantha); her partner’s children Jennifer, Kristen (Brent), and Austin; her adored grandchildren Amity, Seth, Erika, and Corinna; her siblings DeAnna and Billy; her parents, Patsy and Bill; and her nieces and nephews, Meghan, Matthew, Blayne, Nicole, and Carmen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Silver Lining Foundation, the cancer patient support group that brought Carol so much solace and encouragement as she bravely faced her ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment (silverliningmt.org). Alternatively, consider donating to support ovarian cancer research via the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at 3306 N. Hallmark Ln., Missoula, MT. Please join us as we come together in memory of the woman who brought so much joy to our lives.