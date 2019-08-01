MISSOULA — Carol M. Knudson, 71, of Sun City West, Arizona, passed away on July 29, 2019, of natural causes at her Montana home surrounded by family. Carol was born on Oct. 30, 1947, in Hamilton to Leslie and Ruth Bumgarner. The last of three children, she is preceded in death by her sister Francis West and her brother Kelly Bumgarner.
On Dec. 30, 1966, Carol married Edward C. Knudson and together went on to found Ironwood Manufacturing in 1984. She was a member of the American Business Women Association and served two years as president. The couple lived in Missoula until 2016 when they became residents of Arizona in retirement.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Carol always found a way to make the world brighter in her presence. She enjoyed knitting, bowling, golfing, traveling and spending time with those she loved. Carol is survived by her husband Edward; sons Brandon (Tessa) and Jason (Charmin); and grandchildren Jonathon, Garon, Amanda and Michael Knudson.
The Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial; Jim Zimmerman officiating with reception to follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carol’s name to the local American Cancer Society.