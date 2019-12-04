HAMILTON — Carol Mae Shockley Cash passed a way peacefully Thanksgiving evening Nov. 28, 2019 at BeeHive Homes of Hamilton.
Carol was born Dec. 9, 1931 in Hamilton to Clifford Shockley and Virginia Ward. Carol is a descendant of early Bitterroot pioneers, George W. Ward was her great-grandfather for whom Ward Mountain west of Hamilton is named. Her mother was one of twelve children born to C.W and Alice Ward. Carol had many cousins as well, whom she really enjoyed.
Carol attended the Darby School, graduating from high school in 1949. That fall she enrolled in the University of Montana and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Bernie Cash in June of 1951 in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hamilton, and they left for Texas, where Bernie was stationed in the Air Force. After one year they were transferred to Alaska where he finished his tour of duty. Following his discharge from the military, they returned to Hamilton and reopened Bernie’s Studio ~ Photography which had been closed for four years during the Korean War. They sold the studio in 1981 and Bernie began a lawn service, continuing part-time with his photography. Carol became a tour guide for a local travel agency, taking many bus trips, cruises and traveling the world! Later, she took a job as a clerk for Driver’s Services for 13 years and in 1987 she became the Driver Examiner of Ravalli County (where she freaked out a lot of young would be drivers!) and held that position until retiring in 1993.
In retirement Bernie and Carol went to Lake Havasu, Arizona where they purchased a small home and spent six months every winter. In 2003 they sold their Arizona place when Bernie was diagnosed with ALS and in 2005 Bernie passed away in Hamilton.
Carol was a charter member of the Hamilton Soroptimist Club. She was a lay reader in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for many years and also served on the church’s altar guild. Carol was an accomplished Bridge player and she also enjoyed knitting, quilting and was an avid reader.
You have free articles remaining.
Carol is survived by her daughters; Maureen and Lynnette (BJ Thomas), all of Hamilton, son Randy (Beth) of Lake Stevens, Washington. Five grandchildren; Taylor Cash White (Preston) of Las Vegas, Brian, Shannon, Kevin & Nathan Cash of Lake Stevens, Washington. One great-grandson; Grant Cash White, and numerous cousins.
Lynnette would like to extend her special thanks to BeeHive Homes and to Ron Brothers. Her heartfelt appreciation also goes to Sakai and everyone from Partners in Home Care hospice for their loving attention to her mother’s journey.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hamilton in the spring of 2020.
Brother’s Mortuary is attending to the family. Any memorials may be made to Bitterroot Humane Shelter or S.A.F.E. in Carol’s honor.