HAMILTON — Carol Marie (Whetstone) Spencer quietly passed away in her home on Feb. 11, 2020, with her beloved husband Nick, at her side.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton with Pastor Jerry Elwel officiating. Private family urn placement will take place at a later date.