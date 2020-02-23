HAMILTON - Carol Marie (Whetstone) Spencer quietly passed away in her home on Feb. 11, 2020, with her beloved husband Nick, at her side.
She was born in San Francisco, California on June 7, 1936 to William Culver Whetstone and Regina Regli Whetstone.
She graduated from Salinas Valley High School, where she excelled in academics and was the editor of the school newspaper. She then went on to attend Stanford University (class of '58), earning a BA in English Literature.
Shortly after graduation, she embarked for Manhattan and worked as a United Airlines flight attendant.
She then moved to Dallas, Texas, to be near her sister Lois Abraham, where she worked as a librarian with the Dallas Public Library.
There she met and married her husband Nick Spencer on April 28, 1962. They moved from Dallas and eventually settled in Carmel Valley, California, where they raised their three children.
At that time, Carol became a college admissions counselor at Santa Catalina School for Girls in Monterey, California, where she excelled at writing the college admissions letters of recommendation.
When the children were grown, Nick and Carol moved to Carmel by the Sea, where she became a well-respected real estate agent-and frequently a top producer in the area.
Upon retirement, Carol and Nick moved to Hamilton where they have happily remained for over 25 years. She was passionate and talented in many areas, but Carol held the belief that her faith in God, and caring for her family were her highest callings.
Her favorite things were her scholarly morning bible studies shared with a cherished friend, walks around her pond with her dog, spending time with, and writing poems and letters to her children and grandchildren.
She relished being by Nick's side, whether it was a trip to the grocery store, going out to lunch downtown, or sharing a roaring fire with him, in their picturesque log home in Hamilton.
She loved great humor, and nothing was off-limits with her in that area. She would often say she has never had a dull moment with her husband or her colorful family.
Carol stood out with a quiet confidence and was known for being unerringly ethical, adventurous, and empathetic. She deeply understood people and was a source of strength for others who both respected and relied on her. People loved her, usually instantly.
Many lives have been touched and encouraged by her authenticity, her wisdom and intelligence, her faith, her gentle kindness, her natural beauty, grace, and innate elegance.
Carol leaves behind her best friend and devoted companion, Nick, her three children, and their spouses: Lisa (Brian) Spencer-Wellman of Bellingham Washington, Nick (Lisa) Spencer of Hamilton, Alex Spencer, of Port Angeles, Washington, her sister Lois Whetstone Abraham, of San Francisco, California, as well as her loving grandchildren.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. March 8, 2020 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton with Pastor Jerry Elwel officiating. Private family urn placement will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to: The Bitter Root Humane Association, P.O. Box 1343, Hamilton, MT 59840 or Haven House Food Bank, P.O. Box 57, Hamilton, MT 59840.