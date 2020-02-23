Carol Marie (Whetstone) Spencer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Upon retirement, Carol and Nick moved to Hamilton where they have happily remained for over 25 years. She was passionate and talented in many areas, but Carol held the belief that her faith in God, and caring for her family were her highest callings.

Her favorite things were her scholarly morning bible studies shared with a cherished friend, walks around her pond with her dog, spending time with, and writing poems and letters to her children and grandchildren.

She relished being by Nick's side, whether it was a trip to the grocery store, going out to lunch downtown, or sharing a roaring fire with him, in their picturesque log home in Hamilton.

She loved great humor, and nothing was off-limits with her in that area. She would often say she has never had a dull moment with her husband or her colorful family.

Carol stood out with a quiet confidence and was known for being unerringly ethical, adventurous, and empathetic. She deeply understood people and was a source of strength for others who both respected and relied on her. People loved her, usually instantly.

Many lives have been touched and encouraged by her authenticity, her wisdom and intelligence, her faith, her gentle kindness, her natural beauty, grace, and innate elegance.